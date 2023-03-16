IT'S ALIVE: Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds "Into My Arms" (Copenhagen, 2017)

Quieting an entire arena full of rock fans is no easy feat, but Nick Cave has learned to make magic with thousands of people’s undivided attention.

In 2016, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released their 16th album Skeleton Tree; they set out on a major tour the following year. A highlight of the tour was their performance at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, a venue that can hold up to 16,000 attendees. This performance led to the concert film Distant Sky: Live in Copenhagen, which captures Cave’s effortless control of the adoring crowd.

The control is apparent when Cave sits at the piano for the tender tune “Into My Arms.” Just listening, you could almost believe he was in the arena alone; that is until the audience joins him during the refrain, almost as if it were rehearsed.