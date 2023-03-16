© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds "Into My Arms" (Copenhagen, 2017)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Quieting an entire arena full of rock fans is no easy feat, but Nick Cave has learned to make magic with thousands of people’s undivided attention.

In 2016, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released their 16th album Skeleton Tree; they set out on a major tour the following year. A highlight of the tour was their performance at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, a venue that can hold up to 16,000 attendees. This performance led to the concert film Distant Sky: Live in Copenhagen, which captures Cave’s effortless control of the adoring crowd.

The control is apparent when Cave sits at the piano for the tender tune “Into My Arms.” Just listening, you could almost believe he was in the arena alone; that is until the audience joins him during the refrain, almost as if it were rehearsed.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior