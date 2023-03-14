© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: De La Soul "The Magic Number"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

“Three Feet High and Rising,” the blockbuster debut album from De La Soul, was released 34 years ago today. The album title comes from the Johnny Cash track "5 Feet High and Rising."

The song “The Magic Number” heavily samples songs and vocal samples originally sampled in "Lesson 3" by Double Dee and Steinski, as well as sampling "Lesson 3" itself. Other samples include "The Crunge" by Led Zeppelin, "Three is a Magic Number" by Schoolhouse Rock, "Hit by a Car" by "Eddie Murphy", "Five Feet High and Rising" by Johnny Cash, "Different Strokes" by Syl Johnson, and "Is this the Future?" by the Fatback Band.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
