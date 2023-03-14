Today's ear X-tacy: De La Soul "The Magic Number"

“Three Feet High and Rising,” the blockbuster debut album from De La Soul, was released 34 years ago today. The album title comes from the Johnny Cash track "5 Feet High and Rising."

The song “The Magic Number” heavily samples songs and vocal samples originally sampled in "Lesson 3" by Double Dee and Steinski, as well as sampling "Lesson 3" itself. Other samples include "The Crunge" by Led Zeppelin, "Three is a Magic Number" by Schoolhouse Rock, "Hit by a Car" by "Eddie Murphy", "Five Feet High and Rising" by Johnny Cash, "Different Strokes" by Syl Johnson, and "Is this the Future?" by the Fatback Band.