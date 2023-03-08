listen hear! Song of the Day: Momma share new single "Bang Bang"

Following the success of their last album, Household Name, and their recent tour opening for Death Cab For Cutie, Brooklyn-based band Momma have shared a new song, “Bang Bang.” The group, fronted by Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten, worked with producer/bassist Aron Kobayashi Ritch to write and record the track.

In a press release, Freidman explained, “Allegra and I ended up getting COVID at the same time, so we decided to isolate, get drunk, and write together. Within a night we had demoed a hot sounding song about great sex.”

Weingarten added, “We wanted to write something lyrically different than anything else we’d done—just super literal and crude. We shared it with Aron and he sent us back a new version with a lot of added extra production: drums, bass, synths, acoustic guitar, etc. It felt totally different and fresh. The finished song has a lot of classic Momma—heavy guitars and catchy melodies— but packaged in a different form. It feels immediate, like a whole new sound for the band.”

The group has upcoming tour dates opening for Alex G, Weezer and Modest Mouse.