Vintage Cocktail Hour Playlist: Women's History Month Edition

March is Women's History Month and time for our annual all-women Vintage Cocktail Hour! Always the first Friday each month, The Vintage Cocktail Hour focuses on some of the best music of the 1930's, '40's, '50's, and through the early '60's. It's a great mix of some of the greatest singers of all time such as Dinah Washington, Anita O'Day, Billie Holiday, and of course, the incomparable Ella Fitzgerald. Please raise a glass for these brilliant women of our past. Cheers and happy listening!