Today's ear X-tacy: U2 "Where The Streets Have No Name"

March 2, 1988, U2 won their first Grammy Awards. Nominated in 4 categories, Their Joshua Tree album took the award for Album of the Year, beating artists including Prince, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston. The album also won Best Performance by Rock Duo or Group with Vocal.

The album’s opening track, "Where the Streets Have No Name,” was released as the third single in August 1987. The song remains a staple in their live shows since it debuted in 1987 on The Joshua Tree Tour.

The song was performed on a Los Angeles rooftop for the filming of its music video. Watch below.

