Teagan Croft on Netflix’s True Spirit, DC’s Titans, and her favorite Simon & Garfunkel song

Teagan Croft joins Kyle Meredith to talk about True Spirit, the new Netflix film based on a true story of Australian sailor Jessica Watson becoming the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world. The actress tells us about learning to sail for the part, getting to know the real Jessica, and why so many people wanted, or at least expected her to fail. Croft also discusses David Bowie’s presence in the film, her own favorite song to calm herself down, sharing superhero backgrounds with co-star Anna Paquin, and looking forward to the upcoming second half of Titans season 4.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.