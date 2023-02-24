Progressive Newgrass Romp with Hot Brown Smackdown's New Single

Six piece Louisville band Hot Brown Smackdown just released an original instrumental called "Put On The Dog" today. The song is a 6 minute Newgrass progressive romp with "just enough 15/8" to be an HBS song, according to band member Arthur Hancock. What's that, you may ask? I had no clue so I asked him! He said:

"15/8 just describes the time signature of the music. The 15/8 part begins at ~3:02. During this bridge there is a measure of 7 eighth notes, then a measure of 8 eighth notes - so one of 7/8 and one of 8/8. This meter pattern repeats throughout the rest of the bridge, and because it's a mouthful to say "a repeating sequence of one measure of 7 and then one measure of 8," it's more appropriate to combine those measures and summarize it as 15/8. It's a repeating sequence of 15 eighth notes. It SOUNDS more complicated than it actually is, haha.

Using odd meters can produce a really cool feel depending on what you're going for. Our last single "Empire" was entirely in 7/8. Pink Floyd's "Money" is another example of that 7/8 feel."

Oh, I said. Regardless of the meter, the song kicks in the best way. Now streaming on most platforms!



