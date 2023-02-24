© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Alvvays' Molly Rankin: "I like things that sound old, fuzzy, & a little bit worn."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST
alvvays.jpg
Eleanor Petry/Courtesy of the artist
/

Alvvays’s Molly Rankin on Feeling Older Than Her Years, REM as America’s Top Rock Band, & Maybe Covering The Primitives and Lush

Alvvays's Molly Rankin catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk Blue Rev, the Canadian indie rock band’s third LP. The vocalist/guitarist talks about her sense of nostalgia and “feeling like an old person,” searching for forgotten media, and the attempt at keeping some mystery in the social age. Rankin goes on to talk about channeling R.E.M. and The Smiths, possibly covering The Primitives or Lush in the future, and the importance of poking fun at yourself.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith