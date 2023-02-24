Alvvays' Molly Rankin: "I like things that sound old, fuzzy, & a little bit worn."

Alvvays's Molly Rankin catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk Blue Rev, the Canadian indie rock band’s third LP. The vocalist/guitarist talks about her sense of nostalgia and “feeling like an old person,” searching for forgotten media, and the attempt at keeping some mystery in the social age. Rankin goes on to talk about channeling R.E.M. and The Smiths, possibly covering The Primitives or Lush in the future, and the importance of poking fun at yourself.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.