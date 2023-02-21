© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Devon Gilfillian announces new album and shares "All I Really Wanna Do"

Published February 21, 2023
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Devon Gilfillian has announced his second full-length studio album, Love You Anyway, will be available on April 7, 2023, via Fantasy Records. He has shared the albums’ first track, “All I Really Wanna Do.” We first got to know Devon with his 2020 amazing debut, Black Hole Rainbow, and we’ve been fans ever since.

Speaking about the new album and single, Gilfillian says: “I wanted to share my story on this album and pour a whole lot of love into the gap that’s grown between people in our country. ‘All I Really Wanna Do’ is an anthem for living in the moment. It’s a song about taking a chance on love, on life, and on exploring yourself. It’s about being weird with the one you love and knowing that being yourself is enough. I want people to listen to this song and forget–even for a second—the sad things going on around the world. I want them to be reminded of the beauty and joy we have around us, as long as we’re looking and open to receive.”

