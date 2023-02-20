Today's ear X-tacy: The Cars let the "Good Times Roll"

It’s been called "one of the best side ones, track ones ever.”

Written and sung by The Cars lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Ric Ocasek, "Good Times Roll" was released as the third single from the band's debut album on February 20, 1979.

Ocasek wrote the song as a sarcastic commentary on the good times in rock music, saying, "That was my song about what the good times in rock 'n' roll really mean, instead of what they're supposed to be. It was kind of a parody of good times, really. It was kinda like not about good times at all.”