© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: The Cars let the "Good Times Roll"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
The Cars Candy O elekrta (2).jpg
The Cars
/
Elektra Records

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

It’s been called "one of the best side ones, track ones ever.”

Written and sung by The Cars lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Ric Ocasek, "Good Times Roll" was released as the third single from the band's debut album on February 20, 1979.

Ocasek wrote the song as a sarcastic commentary on the good times in rock music, saying, "That was my song about what the good times in rock 'n' roll really mean, instead of what they're supposed to be. It was kind of a parody of good times, really. It was kinda like not about good times at all.”

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons