listen hear! Song of the Day: Joy Oladokun stays positive and rolls with the "Changes"

“I don’t want to stay the same, so I’m trying to keep up with the changes.”

One of our favorite new singer-songwriters, Joy Oladokun as shared her new single, “Changes.” It’s the first preview of her highly anticipated new album, Proof of Life, April 28 via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records on April 28th.

“I was thinking of this moment,” Joy says in a press release. “My career has taken off in a way I always hoped it would, and there’s nowhere to go but up. I also want to have relationships and make a change in my community. I love to pick up a guitar, have a conversation, and strum. ‘Changes’ is about keeping up with the way people change and the way I change in addition to acknowledging how the past affects and informs those changes.”

She added, “I started making music because I wasn’t hearing from the ‘everyday human being’ on the radio. I hope this resonates with anybody who feels normal and needs a little musical boost to get through the day. I’m average. I do this job because I love what I do. I put so much care, craft, and intention into it. I’m making music to live to.”

In addition to "Changes," the new record features previously released songs "Keeping The Light On" and the instant-classic duet, "Sweet Symphony" feat. Chris Stapleton, as well as collaborations with Manchester Orchestra, Mt. Joy, Maxo Kream and Noah Kahan. A special deluxe edition of the album will also be available on CD and vinyl April 28 featuring three additional tracks: "Purple Haze," "Spotlight" and "Flowers."