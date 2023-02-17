listen hear! Song of the Day: Bully shares new song "Lose You" featuring Soccer Mommy

Nashville-based musician Bully (Alicia Bognanno) has shared the new single “Lose You.” It’s her first song release since 2021’s “Just For Love,” and the first preview of a new album set to be released later this year. Soccer Mommy (Sophie Allison) contributes vocal harmonies on the new track.

Speaking about the new song, Bognanno said:

“When ‘Lose You’ came about it was the first time I’ve considered having someone else sing on a Bully song. I love Sophie’s voice and have always admired everything she does so to me it was a no brainer.”

“Watching her soar out of the Nashville scene and dominate indie music world wide has been a joy. Writing ‘Lose You’ was a way for me to work through the pain and reality of impermanence. It doesn't make it any easier but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that's what life is all about.”

Tour dates for Bully have been announced that includes an appearance at the Railbird Festival in Lexington, KY on June 3rd.