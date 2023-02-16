Wolfpen Branch & Bibelhauser Brothers are keeping Bluegrass alive and well in Kentucky

Two brothers, two albums, and two different bands are keeping Bluegrass alive and well in the Bluegrass State of Kentucky. Both bands feature musician Aaron Bibelhauser yet the albums are very different from one another. Wolfpen Branch and their new album Long Hill To Climb is a super group of songwriters and players from The 23 String Band, The Wooks, and Relic. Bibelhauser Brothers' new album called Close Harmony is twin brothers Aaron and Adam Bibelhauser and is more of a tribute to songwriters of the past such as The Louvin Brothers, Ralph Stanley, and Roy Acuff. Both albums veer off from being strict tributes to anything, however. Wolfpen Branch has mostly original tunes with two covers, one being Tyler Childers' "Born Again", and the other is Tom Petty's "Square One". Bibelhauser Brothers is mostly traditional bluegrass covers except for "A Place in The Sun", originally recorded by Stevie Wonder in 1966. But both albums contain excellent musicianship, great vocals, and that close harmony that comes from a mutual love of bluegrass and country music, and from guys who love playing and singing together like these do. They released their albums at the same time on the same day and even shared their release party! Both albums are available on vinyl and streaming now.