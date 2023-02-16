© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy : 1982 today The Jam top the UK singles chart with "Town Called Malice"

John Timmons
Published February 16, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST
Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

This week in 1982, “Town Called Malice" by The Jam made its debut and started a 3 week run at the number one spot on the UK singles chart. It was the band’s third number one single in Britain. It was the band's only entry onto the American chart.

Considered to be a song about the British working class, Jam frontman Paul Weller has said that it was written about his hometown Woking as a result of his teenage experiences there.

"Town Called Malice" has been featured in the following films: National Lampoon's European Vacation, Billy Elliot, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Matador and the third episode of the seventh season of AMC's The Walking Dead.

Music
John Timmons
John Timmons
