Blur's Dave Rowntree: "In a post apocalyptic future, I'd probably be fine."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published February 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST
Blur’s David Rowntree on Radio Songs, Making Friends with Machines, & Blur Reunion

David Rowntree sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Radio Songs, his first solo album. The Blur drummer takes us into the songs that hit on keeping relationships alive as a touring musician, confirmed bias in pattern recognition, making friends with machines, and how his work in film scores finds its way into the music. Rowntree goes on to discuss how the upcoming Blur reunion came together and the potential for new music from the Brit Pop legends.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
