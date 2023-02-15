Blur's Dave Rowntree: "In a post apocalyptic future, I'd probably be fine."

David Rowntree sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Radio Songs, his first solo album. The Blur drummer takes us into the songs that hit on keeping relationships alive as a touring musician, confirmed bias in pattern recognition, making friends with machines, and how his work in film scores finds its way into the music. Rowntree goes on to discuss how the upcoming Blur reunion came together and the potential for new music from the Brit Pop legends.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.