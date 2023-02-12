Charlie Mackesy: "Our chief desire is connection & the best way to get it is to be vulnerable"

Charlie Mackesy sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the new film adaptation of The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse. The author/illustrator tells the story of how the journey began by making drawings to cheer his friends up before online success led to a book and now the Apple TV+ animated short film, as well as his connections to the characters and the messages they all give. Mackesy also discusses working with Isobel Waller-Bridge on the score and casting Idris Elba, Tom Hollander, and Gabriel Byrne.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.