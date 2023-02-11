© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Rob Lowe on wanting to return to his characters from Bad Influence, Californication, and West Wing

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published February 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST
Screen-Shot-2021-08-05-at-12.27.05-PM-e1628191747217.jpeg

The actor talks Dog Gone, 9-1-1: Lonestar, and his love of Simon & Garfunkel

Rob Lowe sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Dog Gone, the new movie that follows a young man and his beloved dog after they are separated on the Appalachian Trail, in which he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. The legendary actor talks about what attracted him to the script (which is based on a true story), his love of tear-jerkers, and what it was like to work with “the Daniel Day Lewis of dog actors.” Lowe also has some fun nerding out on Simon & Garfunkel and Springsteen, and his recent interview with Rolling Stone Magazine founder Jann Wenner on his Literally podcast. We also get to hear which characters he would like to return to (West Wing fans will be happy to hear this one), and what makes his time on 9-1-1: Lonestar so special.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith