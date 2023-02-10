Friday Ride Home Burt Bacharach Sing-a-long Playlist

A dashing pop composer, conductor, arranger, record producer, and songwriter, Burt Bacharach passed away on February 9, 2023 at the age of 94. He often composed his songs with lyricist Hal David. Together, they helped shape the sounds of the 1960's, 70's, and beyond. They had a long string of hits sung by many, but nobody could interpret their music like a young gospel and backup singer from New Jersey they would meet in the late 1950's named Dionne Warrick. After a misspelling on a recording of her name, she decided to keep it and changed her name to "Warwick". The three of them churned out one hit after another with the young singer who could handle the complicated melodies and odd time signatures they became known for. David and Bacharach would go on to garner many accolades including the first Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from The Library of Congress awarded to a duo. Burt would garner 6 Grammy Awards, 3 Academy Awards, and induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Their influence on future songwriters was immeasurable. This is why we paid tribute to Burt Bacharach today. Enjoy the many songs and different versions in the playlist plus lots of bonus tracks!