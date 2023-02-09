Today's ear X-tacy: Talking Heads "Once In A Lifetime"

“And you may find yourself in a beautiful house, with a beautiful wife, And you may ask yourself, ‘Well, how did I get here?’”

The Talking Heads classic song “Once in a Lifetime” was released in November 1980 as the lead single from their fourth studio album, Remain in Light. It was produced and co-written and produced by Brian Eno.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame lists it as one of the "500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll", and Rolling Stone ranked it at number 27 on its 2021 list of "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time". WE think it’s pretty amazing as well.

The music video, directed by Byrne and choreographer Toni Basil, has Byrne dancing erratically over footage of religious rituals. The video has been named among the greatest by several publications.