listen hear! Song of the Day: Peter Gabriel "The Court" (Dark Side Mix)

Once again, Peter Gabriel has shared a new song to coincide with a full moon. “The Court” (Dark Side Mix) is the second song from his forthcoming album i/o, his first new album of original material in 20 years. There is still no exact release date, but he says it will be out later this year.

Speaking about the song he stated: “I had this idea for ‘the court will rise’ chorus, so it became a free-form, impressionistic lyric that connected to justice, but there’s a sense of urgency there.”

He continued: “A lot of life is a struggle between order and chaos and in some senses the justice or legal system is something that we impose to try and bring some element of order to the chaos. That’s often abused, it’s often unfair and discriminatory but at the same time it’s probably an essential part of a civilised society. But we do need to think sometimes about how that is actually realised and employed.”

Just like the previously released song "Panopticom," "The Court" will come with differing mix approaches from Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix), Mark 'Spike' Stent (Bright-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos In-Side Mix.

"I quite like this idea of the multiple mix approach because for most artists it's the process, not the product, that is most important. In some ways, I'm trying to open up the process a little more for those that are interested."

Listen below: