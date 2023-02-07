© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Jeffrey Ising played every role on his new album Black Heart Sweet

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
ising.jpeg

Jeffrey Ising is a multi-instrumentalist based in Louisville, KY with a new full-length album titled Black Heart Sweet. We first heard from Ising during Laura Shine's Louisville Music COVIDiary series where he played a rendition of "My Old Kentucky Home" on dulcimer.

The new album is collection of alt-country Americana composed and performed completely by Ising. He played every instrument, and even took on the task of mixing, mastering, and creating the cover art.

Black Heart Sweet is Ising's first full-length album of original music since 2007. He took much-needed time to focus on raising two children, but his home studio was always nearby. Listen to Black Sweet Heart below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
