89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music
Today's ear X-tacy: Simple Minds "Waterfront"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST
Simple Minds
Simple Minds

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

On February 6th1984, Simple Minds released their 6th album, Sparkle in the Rain. It’s considered their breakthrough album and was commercially successful, hitting the number 1 spot on the UK album chart.

“Waterfront,” was the first single released from the album, and became a chart hit around the world. It remains a live favorite and is considered one of the band’s signature songs.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons