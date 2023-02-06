Today's ear X-tacy: Simple Minds "Waterfront"
On February 6th1984, Simple Minds released their 6th album, Sparkle in the Rain. It’s considered their breakthrough album and was commercially successful, hitting the number 1 spot on the UK album chart.
“Waterfront,” was the first single released from the album, and became a chart hit around the world. It remains a live favorite and is considered one of the band’s signature songs.