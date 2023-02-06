SoundTRAX: Common & John Legend from "Selma"

"One day when the glory comes

It will be ours, it will be ours

Oh one day when the war is won

We will be sure, we will be sure

Oh glory (glory, glory)

Oh (glory, glory)"

It was on this day in 2015 that the movie Selma won "Outstanding Motion Picture" at the 46th NAACP Image Awards.

The film was directed by Ana DuVernay and based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches initiated by James Bevel and led by Martin Luther King, Jr., Hosea Williams, and John Lewis.

The soundtrack was scored by jazz pianist Jason Moran and also featured music from the likes of Otis Redding, The Impressions, Duane Eddy, and Ledisi.

But the real highlight is a collaboration between rapper Common— who also plays Bevel in the film— and singer John Legend.

The pair wrote "Glory" together, and the moving protest anthem garnered several other honors, including "Best Original Song" at the 87th Academy Awards.

The lyrics still hit hard.

And, especially during Black History Month, it's a perfect reminder of how much work still needs to be done.

So today's SoundTRAX is John Legend and Common with "Glory," from the Selma soundtrack.