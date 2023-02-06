listen hear! Song of the Day: Kevin Morby "Like a Flower"

Singer/songwriter/musician Kevin Morby can now add scoring a movie to his impressive resume. His latest work is the music for the film, Montana Story. The album’s closing track is the beautiful tune, “Like a Flower.”

A press release describes Montana Story in greater detail: “The film is a neo-Western that tells the story of two estranged siblings (Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague) who return home to the family ranch they once knew and loved, confronting deep and bitter secrets in the process. It’s a human-scaled story set against a mythic American backdrop—Montana’s Big Sky Country, sprawling with vast outdoor spaces and lonesome homes.”

Morby added: “It has long been a dream of mine to one day score a film and with Montana Story I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect film to do so. Against wide open landscapes the film is patiently and masterfully captured and it was my job, alongside my collaborator Rob Barbato, to write a score with as much beauty and depth as the film itself. I’m so proud of how everything turned out and am forever grateful to directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel for bringing me on.”

WFPK is proud to present Kevin Morby at Headliners Music Hall Sunday April 2nd!