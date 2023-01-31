SoundTRAX: Mumford & Sons from "Ted Lasso"

“Somewhere between The Kinks and Creedence Clearwater Revival.”

That's how Marcus Mumford described the theme song to the smash Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

Mumford created the tune with composer Tom Howe and wanted it to have a sound that was "somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic that represented both the American and British influences of the show."

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis has been friends with Mumford since his SNL days, after the latter's band Mumford & Sons were the musical guests in 2012. The band not only appeared in a sketch, they reciprocated by inviting Sudeikis to star in their "Hopeless Wanderer" video.

The theme song was recorded in two days, which Mumford thought was a plus.

"I think often those are the best songs, the ones that happen quickest, where you don’t have too much time to ruminate and try to perfect it, because it’s never going to be perfect. It’s got to just have heart.”

And it does.

The first season also featured a Mumford & Sons track, so in honor of Marcus Mumford's 36th birthday, today's SoundTRAX is "Forever" from Ted Lasso.