listen hear! Song of the Day: Caroline Rose announces new album and shares "Miami"

Late last year, Caroline Rose released the stunning song, “Love/Lover/Friend,” their first new single in over two years. Sonically it was unlike anything they had released before. Now comes word of their forthcoming third album, The Art of Forgetting, which arrives March 24 via New West. Along with the announcement comes the emotional, breakup-inspired lead single, “Miami.”

Rose explains, “I’m not one to shy away from drama, and so this was a perfect opportunity to really bring out every ounce of desperation and anger and all those confusing emotions that happen after a big heartbreak.”

“Miami” arrived with a dramatic video directed by Sam Bennett starring Rose and Massima Bell. Watch below:

“I was mainly focused on what would be the most effective way to move people in regards to the two characters and how they interact,” Rose says about the video. “Because this is a sort of loose recreation of some things in my life it was important to me to interpret the feeling of that time as accurately as we could within four minutesʼ time. Sam, who is a dear friend of mine and brilliant director, thought a great way to capture that fever-dream-like quality was to create a lot of movement with a continuous shot. He showed me different lenses and cameras to use and we ultimately went with an anamorphic, Old Hollywood-esque feel, which gives it that nostalgia thinking back on a time past.”

