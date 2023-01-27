listen hear! Song of the Day: Nikki Lane "Denim & Diamonds"

Country rocker Nikki Lane has made quite a splash with her latest album, Denim and Diamonds. The new record finds Lane venturing further into rock and roll thanks to Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme who produced and mixed the new project.

The best example is the title track. It’s a fierce declaration of her own independence as she sings:

I can do whatever I wanna all by my lonesome If that's a problem, well, you can't say shit 'Cause I'm going my way, livin' and dyin' And I can buy my own damn denim and diamonds

Watch the full lyric video below.