SoundTRAX: "Sweet Home Chicago" by The Blues Brothers

Today would have been actor and comedian John Belushi's 74th birthday, so what better time to revisit the musical mayhem of The Blues Brothers?

What started as a sketch on Saturday Night Live with Belushi playing "Joliet" Jake Blues and buddy Dan Aykroyd portraying his brother, Elwood, the big screen version arrived in 1980.

After Jake's three-year stint in the slammer the siblings reunite and realize they need to raise $5,000 to save a Catholic orphanage.

Their— say it with me— "mission from God" includes playing gigs with a who's who of musicians and getting chased by everyone from angry policemen to an even angrier ex-girlfriend (oh, how we miss you, Carrie Fisher.)

Sure it's funny, but THE MUSIC. Aretha Franklin. Ray Charles. Cab Calloway. James Brown.

And those brothers weren't too shabby either.

So our SoundTRAX for today: The Blues Brothers performing the Robert Johnson-penned classic, "Sweet Home Chicago."