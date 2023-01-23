© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Jack Keyes shared his tender new single "Skyscraper"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published January 23, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST

Louisville musician Jack Keyes recently shared his newest single, "Skyscraper." We last heard from the singer-songwriter when he released his 2022 album Dissolving in Dust. His new single is part of an upcoming EP, and serves as "a celebration of the wonderful musical community [he's] found in Kentucky."

He described how personal the track is saying, "I recorded the song at a studio just a few miles away from the school I teach at, with contributions from friends I've met throughout my musical journey in town."

The song features Ellie Ruth on viola, Fiona Palenski on drums, and Blase Groody on Saxophone, all of whom help form Keyes' local music network. With the help of Anne Gauthier at Louisville recording studio La La Land, "Skyscraper" was able to reach new heights.

Watch the music video, directed by Daniel Lobb, here!

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
