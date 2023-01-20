© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: boygenius "$20"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 20, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST
boygenius-Harrison Whitford (2).jpg
Harrison Whitford
/
Interscope Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Nearly five years ago Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker joined forces for the collaborative project boygenius, releasing a self-titled EP. The supergroup has returned announcing news of their upcoming 12 track album release, ‘the record’. They have also shared 3 new tracks as a preview: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”

The long-awaited album due March 31st is produced and written by boygenius. It was recorded at Shangri-la Studios in Malibu, California.

Today, we feature the Baker-penned guitar-driven track “$20” as our listen hear! Song of the Day.

John Timmons
John Timmons
See stories by John Timmons