listen hear! Song of the Day: boygenius "$20"

Nearly five years ago Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker joined forces for the collaborative project boygenius, releasing a self-titled EP. The supergroup has returned announcing news of their upcoming 12 track album release, ‘the record’. They have also shared 3 new tracks as a preview: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”

The long-awaited album due March 31st is produced and written by boygenius. It was recorded at Shangri-la Studios in Malibu, California.

Today, we feature the Baker-penned guitar-driven track “$20” as our listen hear! Song of the Day.