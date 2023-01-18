listen hear! Song of the Day: Noel Gallagher announces new album and shares "Easy Now"

WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like and hope you do as well.

As promised, Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds will be releasing their new album Council Skies June 2nd via Sour Mash Records. Along with the announcement, he shared the second preview single and video “Easy Now.”

“It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s,” Gallagher said about the new album.

“When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

The accompanying music video features Milly Alcock, who starred as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on House of the Dragon. Watch below.

