Zella Day: "When I move on from something that I made, I sort of disown it."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 13, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST
Zella Day on Finding Her Dance Groove, Writing with John Paul White, & the Hollywood “Reality”

Zella Day joins Kyle Meredith to discuss Sunday In Heaven, her first full length since 2015’s Kicker. The singer-songwriter talks about the long journey to finishing the record, how label and legal disputes kept her from releasing music or touring, and finding her way from “sad girl music” to upbeat indie pop. Day tells us about writing with John Paul White, listening to lots of Mamas and Papas, and writing about the contradictions of living in Hollywood.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
