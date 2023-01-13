Zella Day: "When I move on from something that I made, I sort of disown it."

Zella Day joins Kyle Meredith to discuss Sunday In Heaven, her first full length since 2015’s Kicker. The singer-songwriter talks about the long journey to finishing the record, how label and legal disputes kept her from releasing music or touring, and finding her way from “sad girl music” to upbeat indie pop. Day tells us about writing with John Paul White, listening to lots of Mamas and Papas, and writing about the contradictions of living in Hollywood.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.