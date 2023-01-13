© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Hermanos Gutiérrez: "We're so blessed to live in two cultures"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST
Hermanos-Gutiérrez-This-Is-Rock-Revista-thisisrock.es-area666.es_.jpg

Hermanos Gutierrez on Dan Auerbach, Desert Sounds, & Multicultural Background

Hermanos Gutierrez dropped by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about El Bueno y El Malo, their Dan Auerbach-produced LP that finds the brothers furthering their collection of songs that recall desert landscapes and beautiful Western images. Estevan and Alejandro talk about starting the band and what led them to playing classical guitar, how they hooked up with the Black Keys lead, and the 10 seconds of listening that brought them together. The two also discuss why the desert is such a strong touchpoint for their writing and how coming from both a Swiss and Ecuadorian background influenced their style.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith