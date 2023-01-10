listen hear! Song of the Day: Peter Gabriel previews first new album in over 20 years with "Panopticom"

WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like and think you might too.

His fans have been anxiously awaiting news like this. Peter Gabriel has shared the new song, “Panopticom.”

The new single, his first since 2016, will appear on his forthcoming 10th studio album ‘i/o’. The track features Brian Eno and longtime collaborators Tony Levin and David Rhodes.

Speaking about the track Gabriel said: “The first song is based on an idea I have been working on to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe: The Panopticom. We are beginning to connect a like-minded group of people who might be able to bring this to life, to allow the world to see itself better and understand more of what’s really going on.”

About the new album he added: “Some of what I’m writing about this time is the idea that we seem incredibly capable of destroying the planet that gave us birth and that unless we find ways to reconnect ourselves to nature and to the natural world we are going to lose a lot. A simple way of thinking about where we fit in to all of this is looking up at the sky… and the moon has always drawn me to it.”

A press release also mentioned that ‘Panopticom’ was released on a full moon and future songs from his new album will also come out on the night of a full moon. No date has been set for the album release.

