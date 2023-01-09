Watch Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile pay tribute to Sheryl Crow at ACL Hall of Fame ceremony

In October of 2002 Austin City Limits taped its 8th Annual Hall of Fame Celebration, which included honoree Sheryl Crow. Over the weekend we got to see some of the impressive performances from that taping!

A lot of high-profile friends showed up to declare their love and respect for the music icon, including Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Jess Wolfe of Lucius, and Brittney Spencer.

Isbell covered Crow's very first single off her smash 1993 debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club, "Run Baby Run."

Carlile displayed her distinctive vocals on "If It Makes You Happy," from Crow's self-titled sophomore release.

Another special Hall of Fame hour will honor fellow Austin City Limits Hall of Fame inductee Joe Ely and will close out ACL's 48th season on February 25th.

