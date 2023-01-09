listen hear! Song of the Day: Thee Sacred Souls share their sultry retro soul jam "Love Is the Way"

WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like and hope you do as well.

Thee Sacred Souls is a rising young soul band born out of the San Diego retro soul scene. They have released the sultry new single “Love Is the Way” as a follow-up to their critically-acclaimed self-titled 2022 debut album.

“Love is the Way” finds lead singer Josh Lane exploring love’s many stages with a sweet, soaring falsetto. “Love has no limits and it has no name, it has no gender and it has no creed,” Lane sings, with a Curtis Mayfield-esque warmth.

“Love is the way. Whether it’s romantic love or love for your neighbor it’s all love,” says lead singer Lane. “Inspired by Toni and the hearts and the Stax sound, this uptempo A side will be sure to inspire a two step out of even the coldest of hearts.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day weekdays at 11:10.