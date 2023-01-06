listen hear! Song of the Day: Louisville's White Reaper give us the "Pink Slip"

WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like and hope you do as well.

Louisville indie-rockers White Reaper have shared another preview from their forthcoming album, Asking for a Ride. “Pink Slip” is a hook-filled number and it follows previous singles ‘”Pages” and “Fog Machine.”

Asking for a Ride is due for release on January 27 via Elektra Records. The band will launch a U.S. tour in support of﻿ the new album﻿ in February, making a hometown appearance at Headliners Music Hall on Saturday March 25th.

