listen hear! Song of the Day: The Hold Steady announce new album with "Sideways Skull"

The Hold Steady have announced a new album, The Price of Progress, that will be out March 31st on the band's Positive Jams label. 2023 also marks the band’s 20th anniversary.

The first single is "Sideways Skull." The track was previously called “Bloodbath’” and has been on the band's live setlists for about a year.

The upcoming album was recorded with Bonny Light Horseman bandleader and frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Josh Kaufman, who also had a hand in producing their previous album.

“Sideways Skull is a rocking song about rock and rollers,” says Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn. “In this case, they’ve been taken out of the game for a bit of rest, but still keep their dreams alive as they discuss past glories. We loved the big sound of this when Tad Kubler brought it into the band, and the studio performance of it felt especially joyful. We’re happy to put this forth as a first look at The Price of Progress, and the album’s title even comes from this song.”

