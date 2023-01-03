"Women Rock! Day" playlist
Mel's playlist of women who have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
January 3rd is "Women Rock! Day," which honors the day in 1987 when Aretha Franklin became the first woman to become a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It has now evolved into a celebration of all women making significant contributions to the music industry.
So Mel decided to devote all three hours of her show this morning to some of the women who are now Rock Hall members!
Check out the playlist: