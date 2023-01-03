© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

"Women Rock! Day" playlist

Louisville Public Media
Published January 3, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST
Aretha Franklin holds a microphone while answering questions in front of a screen with "The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame" on it.
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
/

Mel's playlist of women who have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

January 3rd is "Women Rock! Day," which honors the day in 1987 when Aretha Franklin became the first woman to become a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It has now evolved into a celebration of all women making significant contributions to the music industry.

So Mel decided to devote all three hours of her show this morning to some of the women who are now Rock Hall members!

Check out the playlist:

Music