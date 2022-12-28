© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Mark Rylance & Trudie Styler on AI, Singularity, and Evolution

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published December 28, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST
Mark-Rylance-Trudie-Styler-spark-hunter-kyle-meredith-with-podcast-audiobook.jpg

Mark Rylance & Trudie Styler: "Our planet should have standing and be given rights"

Actor Mark Rylance and director/activist Trudie Styler sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Spark Hunter, a new audio drama about the world’s most advanced AI having dinner with her maker over a philosophical discussion to determine if she represents a new hope for the world, or its destruction. The two discuss how the Dalai Lama brought them together, what it means to have standing inside the laws of nature, and the points of othering, racism, empathy, and evolution that the spy-drama digs into. Rylance, who also starred in Ready Player One and Don’t Look Up, and Styler also consider if we’ll ever see singularity or if robots should even aspire to be more human, especially considering folks like Elon Musk and his actions.

Watch the interview above and then check out the podcast trailer below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith