Debbie Gibson: "I took inspiration from Mariah & Katy Perry to create my own holiday classics."

Debbie Gibson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Winterlicious, her first holiday album. The pop artist discusses her big 2nd act, writing original holiday songs, and her latest collaboration with New Kids On the Blocks’ Joey McIntyre. Gibson also tells us about penning a tribute to her mom, being part of 1992’s A Very Special Christmas 2, and starring with Anthony Michael Hall in The Class, an updated homage to The Breakfast Club.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.