Alphaville's Marian Gold: "I had to become an artist or I would have gone mad."

Alphaville’s Marian Gold chats with Kyle Meredith about the band’s new symphonic album, Eternally Yours, how the classical radio of his youth led him to synthesizers in the 80s, and the process of turning their pop songs into dreamy, orchestrated pieces. The frontman also dives into his lifelong love of space exploration, how drugs influence literature and music, and writing “Around the Universe” about his father, who was a pilot in WWII. Gold also talks about leaning on Shakespeare's sonnets for inspiration in regards to the title track, which is also says is an answer to their 80s hit “Forever Young,” and the plans for their next album, which will be called Thunderbaby.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.