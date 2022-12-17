Julian Lennon: "Sean and I had seen Get Back and it made me fall in love with dad again"

Julian Lennon sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Jude, a coming of age album consisting of finally-finished songs from throughout his life. The singer-songwriter tells us about why he thought he was done making albums, watching his father John Lennon in the Get Back film with his brother Sean and how that lent to the making of the LP, and legally swapping his names around. Lennon also discusses the environmental concerns heard within the lyrics, covering Snarky Puppy’s Bill Lawrence, and his plans to release more songs in the near future.

Check out the interview above and then check out the video below.