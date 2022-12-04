© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Kenzie: "It's hard growing up because a lot of people think that I'm still this baby"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published December 4, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST
maxresdefault.jpg
Artist Youtube
/

Mackenzie Ziegler on Her New Music, Clothing Line, and Growing Up in the Public Eye

Kenzie Zeigler joined Kyle Meredith to dish on her latest single, 100 Degrees, her musical progression since her 2015 debut, and the album she’s currently working on. The former Dance Moms star tells us about predominantly working with only women and how that’s changed her writing process, finding a new musical voice in indie pop and singer-songwriter, and recently collaborating with NOTD. Ziegler also discusses her new clothing line with Francesca’s Boutique and what it’s been like to grow as an artist while growing up in the public eye.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith