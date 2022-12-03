Rita Wilson on covering Christine McVie, Paul Simon, & Bruce Springsteen

Rita Wilson joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Now and Forever: Duets, an album that finds her collaborating with Elvis Costello, Smokey Robinson, Willie Nelson, Leslie Odom Jr, and many more on a playlist of some of her favorite songs of the 70s. The actress/musician tells us about what drew her to put the spotlight on the decade, flipping classics like Slip Slidin’ Away, Fire, Songbird, and I’ll Be There into conversations between two people, and what it was like to be opposite some of the mic with some of the greatest artists of all time. Wilson also discusses the LP’s connection to her movie Now & Then, and gives us a peek into the upcoming Wes Anderson movie Asteroid City.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.