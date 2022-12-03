© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Rita Wilson on covering Christine McVie, Paul Simon, & Bruce Springsteen

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published December 3, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST
WireAP_41886c6712924d6c94d2243827875973_16x9_992.jpg
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
/
Rita Wilson

The actress and songwriter on the 70s, duetting with Willie Nelson and Elvis Costello, & starring in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City

Rita Wilson joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Now and Forever: Duets, an album that finds her collaborating with Elvis Costello, Smokey Robinson, Willie Nelson, Leslie Odom Jr, and many more on a playlist of some of her favorite songs of the 70s. The actress/musician tells us about what drew her to put the spotlight on the decade, flipping classics like Slip Slidin’ Away, Fire, Songbird, and I’ll Be There into conversations between two people, and what it was like to be opposite some of the mic with some of the greatest artists of all time. Wilson also discusses the LP’s connection to her movie Now & Then, and gives us a peek into the upcoming Wes Anderson movie Asteroid City.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
