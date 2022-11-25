© 2022 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Phoebe Bridgers shares her holiday cover "So Much Wine"

By John Timmons
Published November 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
listen hear!  spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

It’s become an annual event.Phoebe Bridgers has shared her latest holiday cover song. This year it’s her take on The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine.” Each year the proceeds from her covers benefit different organizations that serve communities in need. This year she’s donating to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

The yearly tradition began in 2017 with her reimagined version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” She’s also covered Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” Simon and Garfunkel’s “‘7 O’Clock News/ Silent Night” with Fiona Apple, The National‘s Matt Berninger, and McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” with Jackson Browne, and Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”

“So Much Wine” was first released by The Handsome Family on their 2000 album, In The Air. Bridgers’ version includes additional vocals and fiddle from Andrew Bird who also played on the original.

Check out the WFPK listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
