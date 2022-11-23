© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Bring Me The Horizon: "You're never gonna have compassion for another person until you have it for yourself"

By Kyle Meredith
Published November 23, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST
maxresdefault
Bring Me The Horizon
/

Bring Me The Horizon on Next Chapter of Post Human, Emo Sounds, & Self Acceptance

Oliver Sykes and Matt Nicholls join Kyle Meredith backstage at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY to talk about the upcoming second chapter in their Post Human series. Oliver analyzes the choice to do a long album run in what can seem like a singles-based world, as well as directing this latest set in a more emo and post hardcore sound, while Matt talks about having to learn different drum styles with each new release. Sykes also discusses the bigger story being told and how it looks at recovery and human evolution, as well as self acceptance.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith