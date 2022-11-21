© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Grandaddy Short Leg just released their last album, The Ballad of Cain

By Laura Shine
Published November 21, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST
grandaddy
Gradaddy Short Leg
/

Southern Indiana rock trio Grandaddy Short Leg just released their album called The Ballad of Cain. They have said this one will be their last, then they're moving on to new projects. Sad to see them go after such a good album! Full of good storytelling, high energy tracks, and what they call their "Hillbilly Underground" sound which is infused with blues, rock, and country.  The band has said they'll be together for one more year. But we all know so much can change in just a minute so maybe we'll hear more from them in the future? Hope so. Catch them live for their album release show at The Alibi in Corydon, Indiana on December 3rd, 2022. The Ballad of Cain is now streaming everywhere with physical copies also available.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
