Music

The Smile make their U.S. tv debut on The Tonight Show

By Mel Fisher
Published November 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image
/
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1748 -- Pictured: Musical guest The Smile poses backstage on Thursday, November 17, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

When Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood announced they were forming The Smile with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet, it was an exciting idea from Day One.

After kicking off their first North American tour just days earlier, the band made their U.S. television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch The Smile perform, ironically, "You Will Never Work In Television Again," from their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention...

Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
