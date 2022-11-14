listen hear! Song of the Day: Sunny War 'No Reason' - “Everybody is a beast just trying their hardest to be good"

listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

“I feel like there are two sides of me,” says blues/folk/punk singer, songwriter, and guitarist Sunny War(born Sydney Lyndella Ward). “One of them is very self-destructive, and the other is trying to work with that other half to keep things balanced.”

That duality is quite apparent in the new single “No Reason,” from her upcoming album, Anarchist Gospel. It’s also reflected in the multiple musical genres running throughout the track. Taking off with her fingerstyle country-blues guitar riff, the song escalates into a folk-punk rave up with gospel-inspired vocals.

About the song Sunny says, "That’s what it is to be human. You’re not really good or bad. You’re just trying to stay in the middle of those two things all the time, and you’re probably doing a shitty job of it. That’s ok, because we’re all just monsters.”

Anarchist Gospel features guest appearances by Jim James, Allison Russell, David Rawlings and many more. The album will be released on February 3, 2023 on New West Records.

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.